19-year-old charged in fatal Lake St. Martin stabbing: Manitoba RCMP

A 19-year-old man is in custody facing manslaughter charges in connection with a stabbing at Lake St. Martin First Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.
Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called to a home in the community just before 10 p.m. Friday, where they found a 22-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Police began investigating the man’s death as a homicide, and arrested a suspect the next day.
Local RCMP, alongside the Mounties’ major crime and forensic identification services, continue to investigate.
Manitoba service providers address how to tackle youth crime, violence
Comments