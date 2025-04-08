Menu

Crime

19-year-old charged in fatal Lake St. Martin stabbing: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 8, 2025 3:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say'
Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say
WATCH: Manitoba RCMP say 2024 has been the bloodiest year on record, with the province setting a grim record of 56 homicides to date. Teagan Rasche reports. – Dec 12, 2024
A 19-year-old man is in custody facing manslaughter charges in connection with a stabbing at Lake St. Martin First Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called to a home in the community just before 10 p.m. Friday, where they found a 22-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police began investigating the man’s death as a homicide, and arrested a suspect the next day.

Local RCMP, alongside the Mounties’ major crime and forensic identification services, continue to investigate.

Manitoba service providers address how to tackle youth crime, violence
