19-year-old charged in fatal Lake St. Martin stabbing: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man is in custody facing manslaughter charges in connection with a stabbing at Lake St. Martin First Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called to a home in the community just before 10 p.m. Friday, where they found a 22-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police began investigating the man’s death as a homicide, and arrested a suspect the next day.

Local RCMP, alongside the Mounties’ major crime and forensic identification services, continue to investigate.