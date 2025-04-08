X no more: Halifax council votes to stop using platform for municipal news

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax councillors have voted to stop using the social media platform X for municipal communications.

Councillors said company owner Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration south of the border means the site is no longer aligned with Halifax Regional Municipality’s values and that plans are underway to take its online communications elsewhere.

During a regional council meeting Tuesday, councillors voted 16-1 in favour of ending its presence on X, formerly known as Twitter.

‘The owner of X has stated that Canada isn’t a real country and he’s working with the orange guy down south to literally destroy our economy. How would — why would — we support that?” Coun. Shawn Cleary said.

The motion was brought forth by Coun. Laura White in February. She said the app has become “toxic” since Musk’s takeover in 2022, pointing to the billionaire’s role in Trump’s administration.

Story continues below advertisement

A staff report was completed to find alternatives and a timeline of when the municipality would exit the platform.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s really just the official channels through which the municipality chooses to use X to communicate, of which there are only eight currently. Those would be discontinued and ultimately replaced with Bluesky,” Coun. Jean St. Amand said.

Mayor Andy Fillmore said he was worried that taking Halifax off the platform would impact its ability to inform people during emergencies.

His position changed once councillors and staff brought up other channels the municipality already uses, and Fillmore eventually voted in favour of the motion.

“Whatever the channel is, at the end of the day, what’s important is residents can get the information that they need,” he said.

Coun. David Hendsbee was the only one to vote against the motion.

“I just felt that it’d be more of a political, philosophical protest to exclude ourselves. I think that X or Twitter is still broadly used by the citizens in our municipality and we should still be using it to get our messages out,” he said.

Aside from the main HRM account, other accounts on X such as Halifax fire and Halifax Transit will be impacted.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision does not include Halifax Regional Police, Halifax Public Libraries or Halifax Water since those branches are not overseen by the municipality’s corporate communications.

The municipality is scheduled to leave X by July 15.

Other jurisdictions in the country and high-profile users have opted to leave X. The list includes Saint John, N.B., and St. John’s, N.L.

Last week, Halifax Regional Centre for Education announced it too was no longer posting updates on X — asking students and families to turn to Instagram, email and text for information.