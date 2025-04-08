Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada must focus on ‘growth-first agenda’ amid U.S. trade war: Scotiabank

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2025 12:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Macklem says Trump tariffs would ‘wipe out growth in the economy’ of Canada for 2 years'
Macklem says Trump tariffs would ‘wipe out growth in the economy’ of Canada for 2 years
RELATED: Macklem says Trump tariffs would ‘wipe out growth in the economy’ of Canada for 2 years – Feb 21, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The head of Scotiabank says Canada needs a “growth-first agenda” as the country finds itself at a crossroads.

Speaking at the bank’s annual general meeting in Halifax, chief executive Scott Thomson said it has become abundantly clear that for too long Canada has let its growth and productivity stagnate.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Thomson says it’s time to stop relying so much on external relationships that Canada has perhaps taken for granted, and instead build more capacity at home.

While avoiding directly commenting on U.S. tariffs and the hostility of the Trump administration, Thomson said the bank has not made knee-jerk reactions in the face of “evolving macroeconomic conditions” and has stuck with its plans in these volatile times.

Trending Now

He called for the removal of internal trade barriers in Canada and an emphasis on resource development including critical minerals, potash and especially energy exports.

Story continues below advertisement

Thomson said making the needed growth happen will require significant investment in infrastructure, growing the skilled workforce and finding efficiencies in building new projects.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices