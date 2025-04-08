East Coast’s reluctant spring interrupted by snow, ice pellets and freezing rain

Send this page to someone via email

Winter weather is making a messy comeback today in parts of Atlantic Canada, with snow, ice pellets and freezing rain in the forecast.

Slippery conditions led to school closures in Nova Scotia, including in the Halifax regional school authority.

Snowy weather slowed traffic in Halifax, and the main bridges across the harbour were bumper-to-bumper with vehicles during the morning commute.

The forecast in mainland Nova Scotia and parts of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland called for gusty winds and accumulations of about four to nine centimetres of wet snow and ice pellets.

Environment Canada is forecasting that the snow will gradually taper off overnight and into Wednesday, with sunny and warm conditions coming Thursday in many areas.

The first day of spring was March 20, but it’s common for the region to have at least a few snowy days in the weeks before Easter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.