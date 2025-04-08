New York warns travellers about Canada: ‘Measles is just a car ride away!’

Send this page to someone via email

As measles cases continue to rise in Canada, particularly in Ontario, one U.S. state is taking notice of the surge and warning its residents about travel.

Last week, the New York State Department of Health issued a travel advisory ahead of the state’s spring break, stating that measles is highly contagious and “can easily cross borders.”

The department warned that outbreaks are currently happening in parts of the United States, Canada — especially Ontario — and in other areas around the world.

“Measles is only a car ride away! Measles is a highly contagious virus. Around 90% of people who are exposed to a person with measles will become infected if they are not vaccinated,” the health department said in a statement on April 2.

“With spring and summer travel season approaching, anyone who is not protected can get measles while traveling and can easily spread it to others when they return home.”

Measles, a vaccine-preventable disease, is surging across Canada, alarming health officials as new cases pop up throughout the country, with cases piling up in Ontario.

How bad is the measles outbreak?

Canada’s measles outbreak began in October after a travel-related case in New Brunswick sparked outbreaks there and in Ontario.

New Brunswick declared its outbreak over in January, but the virus is still spreading in Ontario and elsewhere in Canada.

Since the beginning of 2025, a total of 655 measles cases — 560 confirmed and 95 probable — have been reported in Ontario as of April 2, according to Public Health Ontario.

In comparison, just 101 confirmed cases were reported in the entire decade between 2013 and 2023, and 64 cases were recorded in 2024 alone.

The spike in cases has caught the attention of New York State health officials.

“The ongoing outbreak in Canada has reached over 600 cases with the majority (570 cases) occurring in Ontario,” the department stated.

In addition to Canada, the department said that measles cases in many other countries have increased, including Yemen, Pakistan, India, Thailand, Ethiopia, Romania, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases — more contagious than diseases like COVID-19, influenza and chickenpox. This high level of contagiousness is one reason why measles outbreaks can spread rapidly, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates.

The best way to protect yourself against the measles is to get vaccinated, public health officials say.

In Canada, the measles vaccine is offered as either the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) or the measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV) vaccine. A single dose — typically given at 12 or 15 months of age — is estimated to be 85 to 95 per cent effective.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), a second dose boosts protection to nearly 100 per cent.

