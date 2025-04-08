Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Part of southbound DVP closed after 6-vehicle collision

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 8, 2025 7:53 am
1 min read
Traffic being diverted onto Richmond Street from the southbound DVP. View image in full screen
Traffic being diverted onto Richmond Street from the southbound DVP. Traffic Cam
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A portion of the southbound DVP is closed following a multi-vehicle collision early Tuesday impacting the morning commute.

Police said there was a six-vehicle collision at the DVP approaching the Richmond exit in the southbound lanes at around 5:30 a.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All lanes going southbound are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto Richmond Street, police said.

They are warning motorists to avoid the area or consider alternate routes.

Trending Now

No serious injuries were reported, paramedics said.

The crash has caused heavy traffic in the area. Toronto was hit with a spring snowstorm on Tuesday that left roads snowy and slick.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices