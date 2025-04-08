Part of southbound DVP closed after 6-vehicle collision

See more sharing options

A portion of the southbound DVP is closed following a multi-vehicle collision early Tuesday impacting the morning commute.

Police said there was a six-vehicle collision at the DVP approaching the Richmond exit in the southbound lanes at around 5:30 a.m.

All lanes going southbound are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto Richmond Street, police said.

They are warning motorists to avoid the area or consider alternate routes.

No serious injuries were reported, paramedics said.

The crash has caused heavy traffic in the area. Toronto was hit with a spring snowstorm on Tuesday that left roads snowy and slick.