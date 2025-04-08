Menu

Canada

Vehicle drives off from Toronto gas station with nozzle still attached critically injuring man

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 8, 2025 7:01 am
1 min read
A gas pump is out of service after a man drove off with the nozzle still attached critically injuring another man. View image in full screen
A gas pump is out of service after a man drove off with the nozzle still attached critically injuring another man.
Toronto Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a driver drove off from a gas station with the nozzle still attached to the vehicle.

The incident happened at a gas station in Etobicoke, near Burnhamthorpe Road and Renforth Drive, at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

Police said a man in his 20s was leaving the gas station with the hose still attached which was then pulled off the gas pump and struck a man nearby causing him to fall. Paramedics said the victim, a man in his 60s, was struck in the head.

The man was rushed to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Images from the scene show a Shell gas station without a gas pump at one of its stations.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects. No charges have been laid, but the investigation is still ongoing, they added.

A gas pump is out of service after a man drove off with the nozzle still attached critically injuring another man.
A gas pump is out of service after a man drove off with the nozzle still attached critically injuring another man.
A gas pump is out of service after a man drove off with the nozzle still attached critically injuring another man.
A gas pump is out of service after a man drove off with the nozzle still attached critically injuring another man.
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

