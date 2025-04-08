Vehicle drives off from Toronto gas station with nozzle still attached critically injuring man

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a driver drove off from a gas station with the nozzle still attached to the vehicle.

The incident happened at a gas station in Etobicoke, near Burnhamthorpe Road and Renforth Drive, at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

Police said a man in his 20s was leaving the gas station with the hose still attached which was then pulled off the gas pump and struck a man nearby causing him to fall. Paramedics said the victim, a man in his 60s, was struck in the head.

The man was rushed to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Images from the scene show a Shell gas station without a gas pump at one of its stations.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects. No charges have been laid, but the investigation is still ongoing, they added.

View image in full screen A gas pump is out of service after a man drove off with the nozzle still attached critically injuring another man. Don Curran / Global News