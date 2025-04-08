Vehicle drives off from Toronto gas station with nozzle still attached critically injuring man

Toronto Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a driver drove off from a gas station with the nozzle still attached to the vehicle.
The incident happened at a gas station in Etobicoke, near Burnhamthorpe Road and Renforth Drive, at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, police said.
Police said a man in his 20s was leaving the gas station with the hose still attached which was then pulled off the gas pump and struck a man nearby causing him to fall. Paramedics said the victim, a man in his 60s, was struck in the head.
The man was rushed to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Get breaking National news
Images from the scene show a Shell gas station without a gas pump at one of its stations.
Police said there are no outstanding suspects. No charges have been laid, but the investigation is still ongoing, they added.
Comments