ICBC apologizes to customers for long wait times for driving tests

ICBC is apologizing to its customers for long wait times for driver’s tests.

The corporation said that due to an increase in demand and a shortage of examiners, customers are having to wait as long as seven months to take a test.

Some customers have been checking early in the mornings for cancellations or travelling long distances to take exams at a smaller, less-busy location but there are few other options available.

“We have responded,” Greg Harper, an ICBC spokesperson, told Global News.

“Currently, we are hiring more driver examiners, and we currently have more driver examiners working overtime to try and increase availability, and we’re hoping that the road test availability on the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island will get better here in a couple of months.”

Harper said the increase in demand for road tests started late last year.

“We apologize to our customers,” he said.

“We’re hoping that the road test availability in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island will get better in a couple of months.”

ICBC has 126 locations where driver’s tests are offered.

Harper said they have hired 10 driver examiners so far and are hoping to hire another 10.

Part of the issue is that about half of ICBC customers fail their first test, Harper added, so they are urging people to study and practice before taking their first test.