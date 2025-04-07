Second-degree murder charge laid as police investigate Pacific Avenue homicide

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder in the killing of another man at a home on Pacific Avenue.

Police responded to the home just after 6 a.m. Sunday, and found 32-year-old Kelsey Traverse from Lake St. Martin First Nation dead.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The investigation has found that the man and the accused were known to each other and became involved in an altercation at the home.

Michael George Lavallee, a 33-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged and is in custody.