Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid as police investigate Pacific Avenue homicide

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 7, 2025 5:38 pm
1 min read
Police investigating a homicide at a home on Pacific Avenue. View image in full screen
Police investigating a homicide at a home on Pacific Avenue. Arsalan Saeed/Global News
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder in the killing of another man at a home on Pacific Avenue.

Police responded to the home just after 6 a.m. Sunday, and found 32-year-old Kelsey Traverse from Lake St. Martin First Nation dead.

The investigation has found that the man and the accused were known to each other and became involved in an altercation at the home.

Michael George Lavallee, a 33-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged and is in custody.

