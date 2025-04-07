Menu

Economy

Vancouver launches new task force aimed at improving business conditions

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 7, 2025 5:33 pm
1 min read
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim launches a new business task force on April 7, 2025. View image in full screen
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim launches a new business task force on April 7, 2025. Global News
The City of Vancouver is launching a new task force aimed at improving conditions for businesses amid growing global economic uncertainty.

The Mayor’s Business Growth Task Force will include representatives from business sectors, including tech, finance, tourism and real estate, First Nations, as well as former Vancouver mayor and B.C. premier Gordon Campbell.

“While we can’t control what happens in Washington or in global markets, we can make sure Vancouver is prepared,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said.

“We are bringing together some of the brightest minds in business, economic development and industry leadership to deliver real, actionable solutions that will make it easier to start, sustain and grow a business in Vancouver. This is about getting rid of unnecessary barriers, strengthening key industries and ensuring that our city remains competitive in a rapidly changing global economy.”

Sim said the group would look at business concerns including permitting, taxation, economic incentives and investment.

ABC Vancouver councillors Mike Klassen and Lenny Zhou, and Green Coun. Pete Fry will serve as city liaisons.

Fry stressed that the task force’s work will be non-partisan.

“This is important work. We have to really lean in together and recognize this is an unprecedented time,” Fry said.

“We are going to have to do things differently, we are going to have to do things quickly, we are going to have to learn to respond.”

The task force is slated to report back to city council in approximately six months.

