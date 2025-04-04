Royal Canadian Legion branch in downtown Calgary aims to raise funds with community dinner

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been around for more than 100 years and now, it needs your help.

The Royal Canadian Legion No. 1 branch in downtown Calgary was founded in 1917, with the building located on 7th Avenue completed in 1922.

Now it’s in need of some serious renovations, according to current president Philip MacAulay.

“What we’re starting with is the major repairs on the west side,” explained MacAulay.

“The emergency repairs, which is going to cost us approximately $30,000, and then the entire roof once it’s done, is going to run us anywhere from a quarter of a million to $270,000.”

View image in full screen The roof of the Royal Canadian Legion #1 branch needs to be replaced. Drew Stremick / Global News

Other projects like addressing heating and cooling issues and replacing the windows are also high priorities — but big projects cost big money.

View image in full screen Leaks in the roof have caused damage throughout the building. Global News

MacAulay says the lion’s share will hopefully come from the City of Calgary’s heritage grant programs, which can provide up to $1 million in funding over a 15-year period.

Everything else will have to come from community fundraising, like a spring dinner being held on April 13.

“Our membership would not keep us alive,” MacAulay said. “That’s why we do so many of the outside functions like Sled Island, wrestling and stuff like that.”

Events like spring and winter dart leagues, Real Canadian Wrestling, Sled Island, and events put on by CJSW help keep operations running. But with monthly utility bills ranging in the thousands of dollars, they can only do so much.

“We get memberships from the different people that come in to use the facility,” said MacAulay. “But that’s the only reason they come is when they’re here right? They don’t come when we’re just open to participate… or just come in and enjoy the Legion itself.”

View image in full screen From the thousands to the hundreds, memberships with the Royal Canadian Legion continue to decline. Global News

Tom Butler has been with the Legion since the 1970s, and he tells Global News there’s been a lot of change.

“In the ’70s it was a really, really busy area… sometimes it was hard to get into,” Butler explained.

“The changes over the years, the aging of everybody, the changing of the guard? Everything has changed.”

Tickets for the spring dinner can be purchased at the branch office until April 10. They cost $10 for a member, and $15 for non-members.