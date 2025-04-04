Menu

Crime

Ontario woman charged after potential rental tenants lose $54K: police

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 12:32 pm
1 min read
A woman from Ottawa is facing dozens of charges in connection with a rental fraud investigation that left nearly 30 people out a total of $54,000, police say.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 30, 2024, investigators allege the woman worked as a superintendent at an apartment building in the area of Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West.

During that time, police say she collected rent deposits by cash and e-transfer, from 28 people “who were looking to secure apartment rentals.”

The woman accepted the deposits knowing there were no available units, police say.

She later resigned from her position and moved out of the building before the dates she had given the victims to move in.

On April 2, police arrested a 51-year-old woman and charged her with 28 counts of fraud under $5,000.

She was scheduled to appear in court on April 3 at 2 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information or who believes they may have been defrauded to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The charges have not been proven in court.

