Crime

2 people killed in Leduc County highway crash, RCMP investigating

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 3, 2025 11:42 am
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
Two people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with an SUV on a highway in Leduc County on Wednesday night.

Alberta RCMP said officers were called to a crash on Highway 21 by Township Road 502 at 8:34 p.m. When they arrived, they found the two people in the car deceased.

They said the victims were both adults — one was from Alberta and the other from Saskatchewan.

Police said the driver of the SUV, the vehicle’s only occupant, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

The RCMP noted that investigators are determining whether the driver of the SUV was impaired at the time of the crash.

The scene of the crash was closed on Wednesday night so that an RCMP collision reconstructionist could do their work.

At 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, the RCMP announced the scene had been cleared and regular traffic could resume.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

