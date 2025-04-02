4 men accused in Edmonton drowning homicide, 1 believed to have fled to India

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service now says four men are believed to have been involved in the kidnapping and death of another man on the city’s northeast side earlier this year, and one of the suspects is believed to have fled overseas.

The victim, Sukhvir Singh, 32, was found dead by police in an industrial area near 17 Street and Yellowhead Trail on the evening of Friday, Feb. 28.

Singh was last seen alive in the evening hours of Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the commercial area on the southside near Gateway Boulevard, south of Whitemud Drive.

Officers determined the death to be suspicious so the Edmonton Police Service homicide section took over the investigation.

An autopsy was completed on March 5 and at the time, the medical examiner was still figuring out the official cause and manner of death but police said there was enough evidence for investigators to believe Singh was deliberately killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, police say Singh died from drowning and four people are accused of murder, up from three last month.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On March 10, Manpreet Brar, 29, was arrested. On March 13, Gursimran Singh, 21, was also arrested.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in relation to Singh’s death.

Canada-wide warrants were issued for a third man, Lovepreet Sidhu, 27, for first-degree murder and kidnapping. Now, police believe Sidhu has since fled to India and are continuing to investigate.

Police are sharing his photo (below) and are asking members of the public with any info on his whereabouts to please come forward immediately.

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

On Tuesday, April 1, police also arrested and charged Jasmeet Singh, 22, with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said all four accused were known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.