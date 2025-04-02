Menu

Crime

4 men accused in Edmonton drowning homicide, 1 believed to have fled to India

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 2, 2025 7:10 pm
2 min read
Four men are accused of kidnapping and murdering Sukhvir Singh, 32, who was found dead in far northeast Edmonton on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 after going missing a few days earlier. View image in full screen
Four men are accused of kidnapping and murdering Sukhvir Singh, 32, who was found dead in far northeast Edmonton on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 after going missing a few days earlier. Edmonton Police Service
The Edmonton Police Service now says four men are believed to have been involved in the kidnapping and death of another man on the city’s northeast side earlier this year, and one of the suspects is believed to have fled overseas.

The victim, Sukhvir Singh, 32, was found dead by police in an industrial area near 17 Street and Yellowhead Trail on the evening of Friday, Feb. 28.

Singh was last seen alive in the evening hours of Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the commercial area on the southside near Gateway Boulevard, south of Whitemud Drive.

Officers determined the death to be suspicious so the Edmonton Police Service homicide section took over the investigation.

An autopsy was completed on March 5 and at the time, the medical examiner was still figuring out the official cause and manner of death but police said there was enough evidence for investigators to believe Singh was deliberately killed.

Now, police say Singh died from drowning and four people are accused of murder, up from three last month.

On March 10, Manpreet Brar, 29, was arrested. On March 13, Gursimran Singh, 21, was also arrested.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in relation to Singh’s death.

Canada-wide warrants were issued for a third man, Lovepreet Sidhu, 27, for first-degree murder and kidnapping. Now, police believe Sidhu has since fled to India and are continuing to investigate.

Police are sharing his photo (below) and are asking members of the public with any info on his whereabouts to please come forward immediately.

On Tuesday, April 1, police also arrested and charged Jasmeet Singh, 22, with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Police said all four accused were known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

