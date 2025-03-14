2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in Edmonton homicide, 3rd man wanted

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have accused three people of kidnapping and murdering a 32-year-old man who was found dead on the city’s northeast side two weeks ago.

The victim, Sukhvir Singh, 32, was found dead by police in an industrial area near 17 Street and Yellowhead Trail on the evening of Friday, Feb. 28.

Officers determined the death to be suspicious so the Edmonton Police Service homicide section took over the investigation.

An autopsy was completed on March 5. While the medical examiner’s official cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation, police said due to the totality of the circumstances, they believe Singh was deliberately killed.

Homicide detectives are trying to piece together a timeline of his final days.

Police said Sukhvir Singh was last seen alive in the evening hours of Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the commercial area on the southside near Gateway Boulevard, south of Whitemud Drive.

Investigators said they’re releasing Singh’s name and a photo of in an attempt to prompt those who knew him or who have information about his whereabouts during the week of Feb. 24-28 to come forward to police.

Three men are accused of kidnapping and murdering Sukhvir Singh, 32, who was found dead in far northeast Edmonton on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 after going missing a few days earlier.

So far, two men have been arrested and charged, and a third man is wanted.

On March 10, Manpreet Brar, 29, was arrested. On March 13, Gursimran Singh, 21, was also arrested.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in relation to Singh’s death.

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for a third man, Lovepreet Sidhu, 27, for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Police said all three accused were known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.