Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg officer won’t face charges after fatal shooting: police watchdog

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2025 3:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police, IIU investigate officer involved shooting'
Winnipeg police, IIU investigate officer involved shooting
RELATED: Winnipeg's Independent Investigation Unit and police forensics units were seen gathering details following a the death of a man who was shot and killed by an officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday. – Nov 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba’s police watchdog says a Winnipeg officer who shot and killed a man a little more than a year ago won’t face charges.

Winnipeg police told the Independent Investigative Unit of Manitoba that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop and a man tried to flee in a stolen pickup truck, pinning one officer against a fence.

Agency officials say officers followed the truck to a parking lot after learning it had been stolen and began to arrest the woman who was driving when the passenger got behind the wheel to drive away.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The woman pushed back against the officer to stop him from reaching the man, but he pushed her head down, pulled out his gun and shot the man multiple times.

The watchdog says the truck hit a fence, and the man, who was slumped over the steering wheel, was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Story continues below advertisement

Acting Civilian Director Bruce Sychuk says the officer was justified in using force, so the agency won’t be recommending charges.

“In the full consideration of the circumstances of this tragic incident, the use of lethal force by the subject officer was authorized and justified by law. There are no reasonable grounds to support any charges against the subject officer,” Sychuk wrote in a report released Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Man shot, killed by Winnipeg police during traffic stop, IIU investigating'
Man shot, killed by Winnipeg police during traffic stop, IIU investigating
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices