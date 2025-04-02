Advance voting in Vancouver’s byelection shatters previous records

Send this page to someone via email

Interest in the Vancouver byelection appears to be heating up with record numbers of people voting in advance.

According to the City of Vancouver, advance voting has shattered previous records.

On the first day, voters cast 2,876 ballots, and on the second day, voters cast 4,795 ballots.

1:50 Vancouver byelection lookahead

In comparison, the previous record was approximately 2,500 ballots cast at a single voting location in any election.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, the first two days of advance voting in this byelection has seen Vancouverites cast 7,671 ballots, an increase of 84 per cent over advance voting days in 2017.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This time around, the Election Office has expanded vote by mail to all eligible voters to enhance accessibility. As a result, over 6,400 mail ballots have been requested, compared to 647 in 2017 when vote by mail was limited to individuals meeting specific criteria, according to the City of Vancouver.

2:13 ABC Vancouver by-election candidates include 1 involved in VPD union controversy

Two seats on council are up for grabs, after former OneCity councillor Christine Boyle was elected as a provincial MLA and former Green councillor Adrianne Carr announced her retirement.

The outcome of the vote won’t shift the balance of power on council, where Mayor Ken Sim’s governing ABC party already holds a majority.

Story continues below advertisement

ABC and TEAM are each running two candidates, while the Vancouver Greens, OneCity and COPE are each running one.

Voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the city on election day, Saturday, April 5.