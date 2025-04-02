Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Advance voting in Vancouver’s byelection shatters previous records

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 2, 2025 4:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Long advanced voting lines for Vancouver byelection'
Long advanced voting lines for Vancouver byelection
Tuesday was the last day of advance voting in the 2025 Vancouver byelection and line ups were long at city hall.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Interest in the Vancouver byelection appears to be heating up with record numbers of people voting in advance.

According to the City of Vancouver, advance voting has shattered previous records.

On the first day, voters cast 2,876 ballots, and on the second day, voters cast 4,795 ballots.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver byelection lookahead'
Vancouver byelection lookahead

In comparison, the previous record was approximately 2,500 ballots cast at a single voting location in any election.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, the first two days of advance voting in this byelection has seen Vancouverites cast 7,671 ballots, an increase of 84 per cent over advance voting days in 2017.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This time around, the Election Office has expanded vote by mail to all eligible voters to enhance accessibility. As a result, over 6,400 mail ballots have been requested, compared to 647 in 2017 when vote by mail was limited to individuals meeting specific criteria, according to the City of Vancouver.

Click to play video: 'ABC Vancouver by-election candidates include 1 involved in VPD union controversy'
ABC Vancouver by-election candidates include 1 involved in VPD union controversy
Trending Now

Two seats on council are up for grabs, after former OneCity councillor Christine Boyle was elected as a provincial MLA and former Green councillor Adrianne Carr announced her retirement.

The outcome of the vote won’t shift the balance of power on council, where Mayor Ken Sim’s governing ABC party already holds a majority.

Story continues below advertisement

ABC and TEAM are each running two candidates, while the Vancouver Greens, OneCity and COPE are each running one.

Voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the city on election day, Saturday, April 5.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices