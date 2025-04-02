2 men charged in fatal shooting at repeatedly targeted Markham, Ont. home

See more sharing options

Police say they have charged two men with murder after a double shooting at a Markham, Ont., home earlier this month.

York regional police say the 28-year-old and 35-year-old, who were both out on bail on unrelated offences, each face charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police say 20-year-old Nilakshi Raguthas was killed and a 26-year-old man was injured in the early-morning shooting on March 7.

They have said the home was shot at five times since 2018, including three times last year alone.

A police spokesperson would not detail a suspected motive, but did confirm a person living inside the house was connected to the tow truck industry.

Greater Toronto Area police forces have tied several violent shootings to alleged turf wars among a small number of tow truck operators with ties to organized crime.