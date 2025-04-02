Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops say Agnes Street shooting now considered a homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 2, 2025 2:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops say Agnes Street shooting now considered a homicide'
Winnipeg cops say Agnes Street shooting now considered a homicide
Winnipeg police say a shooting early Tuesday on Agnes Street is being investigated as a homicide.
Winnipeg police say a shooting early Tuesday on Agnes Street is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the scene just before 1 a.m., where they found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

The man has been identified as Brenton Sean Paul Harper, 30, of Garden Hill First Nation. He was living in Winnipeg at the time of his death, police say.

Anyone with information or video surveillance that could help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Police warn of gang activity in Lord Selkirk-West Kildonan neighbourhoods'
Police warn of gang activity in Lord Selkirk-West Kildonan neighbourhoods
