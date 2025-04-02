Sidney Crosby buys stake in Swiss watch company with help of former teammate

Send this page to someone via email

Guess NHL superstar Sidney Crosby has no excuse to be late anymore.

The Penguins captain now has an ownership stake in a Swiss watchmaking company, thanks to former teammate Mark Streit.

Streit co-founded NORQAIN in 2018 as a family-owned independent Swiss watch company.

In a news release, Streit — a native of Switzerland — said he it was a “thrill” to be working with Crosby again.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Our time at the Penguins was incredibly rewarding – we developed a great understanding on the ice and a deep friendship off it,” he said.

In the same release, Crosby said he has been wearing NORQAIN watches and following the brand since participants were gifted the watches at the 2019 All-Star Game in San Jose.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am excited to work with NORQAIN and see what we can do together moving forward,” said the 37-year-old, who recently broke a record for seasons averaging at least one point per game.

Crosby’s 20 straight point-per-game seasons are the most in league history, passing Wayne Gretzky to establish a new benchmark.

NORQAIN watches are priced between $3,000 and $10,000 CAD. Their Wild ONE Skeleton Gold watch is priced at $17,580 CAD.

According to the company’s website, Sidney’s collection includes the Wild ONE Skeleton 42mm Turquoise at $7,500 CAD.