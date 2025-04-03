Menu

Politics

Garbage day in some Toronto areas ‘negatively impacts’ patio season: councillors

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 3, 2025 4:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto’s ability to handle landfill garbage nearing capacity'
Toronto’s ability to handle landfill garbage nearing capacity
RELATED: Toronto’s ability to handle landfill garbage nearing capacity – Dec 2, 2024
Two Toronto councillors want the city to change garbage day in three west-end wards as the current schedule “negatively impacts” patio season.

Scarborough-Guildwood Coun. Paul Ainslie and Spadina-Fort York Coun. Ausma Malik are making the ask, saying in a letter to the infrastructure and environment committee that a change in garbage pickup will “create a more pleasant environment” in that part of the city.

Ainslie and Malik singled out the Ossington, Queen West and College Promenade areas in their letter; those neighbourhoods are in the wards of Parkdale-High Park, Davenport and Spadina-Fort York.

“Currently, garbage collection is scheduled for Thursday nights,” the councillors said in part.

“The presence of garbage bins on Thursday nights negatively impacts the dining experience for patrons enjoying the vibrant nightlife and outdoor dining options.”

Click to play video: 'Toronto mayor hopes upgrade will solve Astral garbage bin woes'
Toronto mayor hopes upgrade will solve Astral garbage bin woes
The councillors added that several residents and businesses have voiced their complaints over the current garbage collection schedule.

So, they’re pitching the idea of adjusting the collection schedule to an off-peak evening, like Monday or Tuesday.

“By adjusting the garbage collection schedule, we can create a more pleasant environment for dining and shopping, thereby supporting the local economy and improving the quality of life for residents and visitors alike,” they wrote.

In their letter, they’re requesting city council to ask the general manager of solid waste management services to consult with community stakeholders about a possible change and report back with any recommendations resulting from those consultations.

The infrastructure and environment committee will consider the request on April 9.

