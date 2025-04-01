Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charge dropped in 2022 attack on 93-year-old in Vancouver’s Chinatown

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 9:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '93-year-old man suffers broken hip after being knocked down in Vancouver’s Chinatown'
93-year-old man suffers broken hip after being knocked down in Vancouver’s Chinatown
RELATED: Vancouver Police have released surveillance video showing an assault by a stranger on a 93-year-old man. The attack happened on Tuesday afternoon near Main and East Pender in Vancouver's Chinatown. – Oct 13, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A charge of assault causing bodily harm has been stayed against a suspect accused of shoving a 93-year-old man in Vancouver’s Chinatown in a stranger attack captured on security video in the fall of 2022.

A bench warrant was issued for Henry Paul Wiens on April 22, 2024, when he failed to attend court on the first day of his trial.

Some information was then provided to the Crown, according to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS), and as a result, the remaining trial dates were cancelled.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The Crown was able to make some independent enquiries about that information and directed the stay of proceedings at the court registry on April 23, 2024,” BCPS communications counsel Damienne Darby said in an email.

Darby said the decision to stay the charge was made after further information was received by the prosecutor with conduct of the file.

Story continues below advertisement

“After reviewing this information and the rest of the file materials, the prosecutor concluded the charge approval standard was no longer met,” wrote Darby.

Trending Now

In Feb. 2023, Vancouver police issued a province-wide arrest warrant for Wiens, after he was charged in the Oct. 11, 2022 assault near Main and Pender streets.

At the time, police said the 93-year-old victim, a long-time neighbourhood resident, was walking to a bakery when he was pushed to the ground by a stranger and suffered a broken hip.

Several witnesses stopped to help the senior who required hospitalization, and police later released security video of the incident.

Wiens was arrested 10 days after the province-wide warrant was issued.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices