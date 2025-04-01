Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lifestyle

Naramata Inn to reopen in spring

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 8:10 pm
1 min read
Naramata Inn to reopen this spring
WATCH: The Naramata Inn is getting a new lease on life. The doors of the iconic hotel and restaurant abruptly shut in January. That left locals and tourists wondering what its future would be. As Sydney Morton reports, it appears to be bright.
Sometimes all it takes is a fresh perspective to unlock new possibilities.

Restaurateurs Michael Ziff and Christopher Royal have teamed up to revitalize the Naramata Inn.

“I woke up one morning in January,” said Ziff, “and thought, ‘What is going to happen to the Inn?'”

The landmark that is more than a century old closed this past January after a difficult tourism season, so the pair are hoping to capitalize on the opportunity by opening the restaurant in May.

“The concept [Ziff] and I have come up with is returning it to the locals, opening the doors and making it more of a local joint instead of making it a bastion of hospitality,” said Royal.

The restaurant is called Bistro Lapin Perdu, a nod to Ziff’s Quebecois roots, and will serve many recognizable French dishes.

Included in their lease of the piece of Okanagan history is the Inn itself, which should be open in June. If everything goes according to plan, this summer the business partners plan to expand by reopening the bar downstairs.

“The dream is to do this once, then maintain the lease for the foreseeable future,” said Royal.

The whimsical refresh adds a new twist on a piece of Okanagan history.

