Naramata Inn to reopen in spring

Send this page to someone via email

Sometimes all it takes is a fresh perspective to unlock new possibilities.

Restaurateurs Michael Ziff and Christopher Royal have teamed up to revitalize the Naramata Inn.

“I woke up one morning in January,” said Ziff, “and thought, ‘What is going to happen to the Inn?'”

The landmark that is more than a century old closed this past January after a difficult tourism season, so the pair are hoping to capitalize on the opportunity by opening the restaurant in May.

“The concept [Ziff] and I have come up with is returning it to the locals, opening the doors and making it more of a local joint instead of making it a bastion of hospitality,” said Royal.

The restaurant is called Bistro Lapin Perdu, a nod to Ziff’s Quebecois roots, and will serve many recognizable French dishes.

Story continues below advertisement

Included in their lease of the piece of Okanagan history is the Inn itself, which should be open in June. If everything goes according to plan, this summer the business partners plan to expand by reopening the bar downstairs.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The dream is to do this once, then maintain the lease for the foreseeable future,” said Royal.

The whimsical refresh adds a new twist on a piece of Okanagan history.