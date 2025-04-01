New funding helps lift B.C. cancer flight charity, but demand is surging

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. charity that provides flights to treatment for cancer patients is feeling “great relief” after a government funding boost.

But Angel Flight East Kootenay, which transports patients from the Cranbrook area to the regional cancer centre in Kelowna, says long-term funding remains unstable and demand is growing fast.

“Every year is a record year. We had a big increase last year. In 2023 we were 670 people carried. And in 2024 that went up to just under 1,000,” president and lead pilot Brend Bidston told Global News.

“Last year we had 15 days where we had to put an extra flight on and needless to say that literally doubles our expenses for that day.”

The service relies heavily on donors along with a team of volunteer pilots to provide flights that save patients — many of whom are seriously ill — a drive of between five and nine hours.

“Even five hours, in the winter, across three mountain ranges is daunting, and we have many people that just can’t do it,” he said.

“We’ve had many people tell us that if it wasn’t for us they wouldn’t be going, which would be tragic.”

Angel Flight ran on a budget of $250,000 last year.

Bidston has been lobbying for some government funding to help cover the cost of fuel and maintenance, but said he began approaching local MLAs directly when he didn’t hear back from the province.

On Tuesday, the issue made its way to the legislature floor during question period.

“To continue to provide this critical service they have requested a mere $250,000 from the province with no response,” BC Conservative MLA Scott McInnes challenged.

“I would ask the member in this house to wait just a little bit longer to learn what we’re going to do with Angel Flight,” Health Minister Josie Osborne responded.

Bidston said he was pleased at the attention his group was getting, but said confirmation on the organization’s funding actually came in Monday night.

He could not confirm how much Angel Flight would receive but said it was enough to cover one yer.

Future funding remains a concern for the group.

“We do have a few local donors that make an annual event, which is very good of them, but to have better funding guaranteed would be a big weight off our minds and allow us to concentrate more on what we are doing, which believe me is enough to keep us busy,” he said.

Angel Flight has already carried some 250 people on 78 flights this year, with six days already requiring a second flight.