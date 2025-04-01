Man accused in hacking case involving Texas Republicans arrested in Ontario

An Ontario man accused in a 2021 cybercrime incident in Texas is now facing charges in the province.
Ontario Provincial Police announced Monday they arrested a 37-year-old Oshawa man in a cybercrime probe. He was charged with mischief to computer data, unauthorized use of a computer and possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer.
That man was also arrested by authorities on March 26 in connection to a case down south.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) told Global News in 2021, the accused allegedly accessed a third-party hosting company’s computer system to deface and download a backup of Texas Republican Party’s web server.
The DOJ said he then released the information online before claiming responsibility for the cyberattack on social media.
A release from the OPP noted that there was a publication ban in connection to its case, and would not be providing further details.
