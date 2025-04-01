Man accused in hacking case involving Texas Republicans arrested in Ontario

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Ontario man accused in a 2021 cybercrime incident in Texas is now facing charges in the province.

Ontario Provincial Police announced Monday they arrested a 37-year-old Oshawa man in a cybercrime probe. He was charged with mischief to computer data, unauthorized use of a computer and possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

That man was also arrested by authorities on March 26 in connection to a case down south.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) told Global News in 2021, the accused allegedly accessed a third-party hosting company’s computer system to deface and download a backup of Texas Republican Party’s web server.

The DOJ said he then released the information online before claiming responsibility for the cyberattack on social media.

A release from the OPP noted that there was a publication ban in connection to its case, and would not be providing further details.