Canada

The last carbon rebate is coming. How much will Canadians get?

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 11:27 am
2 min read
Canadians will receive the last carbon rebate later this month as the federal consumer carbon price comes to an end Tuesday.

The final Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR) payments will roll out starting April 22 to Canadians in eight provinces: Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan.

“There will be no further quarterly CCR payments after the April payment,” the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says on its website.

The CRA is advising Canadians to file their 2024 income tax and benefit return electronically no later than Wednesday to get the payment in April.

“If you file after that, you will receive your final payment once your 2024 return is assessed,” the agency states.

The Canada Carbon Rebate is a quarterly tax-free payment meant to help eligible individuals and families offset the cost of the federal consumer carbon price, returning 90 per cent of the revenue collected by Ottawa from the federal carbon price levied to households.

About 80 per cent of Canadians get back more from the rebates than they pay in carbon pricing, according to the parliamentary budget officer.

On his first day after being sworn in as prime minister last month, Mark Carney eliminated the consumer carbon price, fulfilling a promise he made during the Liberal leadership race. He is currently campaigning as Liberal leader.

The industrial carbon price remains in place as part of Ottawa’s efforts to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Click to play video: 'Carney cancels carbon tax at 1st cabinet meeting'
Carney cancels carbon tax at 1st cabinet meeting

How much could Canadians get this month?

Trending Now

The amount received will vary from household to household depending on the size of a family and the province they live in.

Provinces where fossil fuels account for a greater share of electricity have higher carbon rebates because those consumers pay more in carbon pricing.

In Alberta, a family of four could receive up to $456 this month.

A family of four in Manitoba could expect to receive $300; in New Brunswick $330 and $298 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, a family of four could get $220.

In Ontario, the expected amount a family of four can get this month is $302 and in Saskatchewan that goes up to $412.

— With files from The Canadian Press 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

