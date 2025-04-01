Hawaii doctor allegedly FaceTimed son, admitting he tried to push wife off cliff

Send this page to someone via email

An anesthetist accused of attempting to kill his wife by pushing her off a cliff in Hawaii allegedly admitted to the crime in a FaceTime call to his adult son shortly after she escaped, according to a restraining order petition filed by the victim.

Gerhardt Konig, 46, was charged Friday with attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly tried to push his wife off a cliff before bashing her head in with a rock and endeavoring to inject her with unknown substances.

According to the Associated Press, Konig’s wife wrote in the petition that she and her husband were hiking in Oahu during a birthday trip on the island when he began pushing her towards the cliff’s edge.

At the time of the incident, the couple’s two young sons, aged two and four, were at home with their nanny and family members on Maui.

According to his wife, Konig suggested hiking in Honolulu along a trail with “narrow ridge sections with steep drop-offs on both sides,” the petition says. (Global News has not independently reviewed the documents.)

It also states that his wife later learned Konig had contacted his adult son, her stepson, on FaceTime and admitted to trying to kill her before saying he wanted to end his own life by jumping off a cliff.

In December, he accused his wife of having an affair, “which led to extreme jealousy on his part,” the restraining order petition says. The couple has been in therapy ever since.

On Friday, a judge signed an order that restricts Konig from seeing his wife and their children.

During the hike, his wife became uneasy and told Konig she did not want to continue. Konig went on without her for a short while before returning.

She then climbed a tree so that Konig could take a photo of her while he held her phone and hiking bag before suggesting getting another picture near the cliff’s edge.

“I asked him to move so that I could move away from the cliff because I was feeling dizzy,” she said in the petition. He initially obliged before attempting to push her back towards it.

“At first I thought he was joking, but I quickly realized he was seriously trying to make me fall off the cliff,” she said.

She tried to fight him off while screaming and pleading for him to stop, fearing for her life.

“He was yelling something to the effect of, ‘Get back over there, I’m so f–king sick of you!’” she said.

During the struggle, she said he grabbed his bag and took out a syringe, and tried to inject her.

She did not know what was in the syringe but said that her husband’s job meant he had access to many potentially lethal substances.

She said she bit his arm in an attempt to defend herself. He appeared to calm down briefly but then picked up a rock and began bashing her on the head with it repeatedly.

Two women on the trail witnessed the incident and said they were calling 911, the petition states. The women helped the victim back down the trail while Konig left in another direction.

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance, and her husband was arrested that evening. He remains in police custody.

Konig is an anesthesiologist at Maui Health, which operates hospitals and clinics in Maui County and is an affiliate of Kaiser Permanente. Maui Health said in a statement to media organizations that he was suspended pending investigation.

Kaiser Permanente said in a statement that Konig is not an employee but is employed by an independent entity contracted to provide medical services. Kaiser said it has suspended his credentials and his ability to treat patients, pending investigation.

— With files from The Associated Press

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.