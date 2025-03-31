Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew accuser says she has only days to live after crash

Send this page to someone via email

Virgina Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged sex trafficking victims, who also accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, says she has just a few days to live after going into kidney failure.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Giuffre alluded to a bus crash and said doctors told her she has just four days to live.

Story continues below advertisement

Her representative confirmed to CBS News that Giuffre is in hospital receiving treatment after a “serious accident.”

“Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending,” Dini von Mueffling said in a statement given to the outlet that did not elaborate on how Giuffre wound up in hospital or provide more details about her condition.

In her post on Sunday, Giuffre said she was being transferred to a “specialist hospital in urology.” A photo alongside her words showed her lying in a hospital bed, her face covered in bruises.

“I think it [sic] important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” she wrote about the accident she had been in, but did not share details about when or where it happened or if it contributed to her kidney failure.

She wrote that she’s “ready to go” and that she hopes to see her children “one last time.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She ended the post by thanking her supporters. “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life,” she wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Newsweek, Giuffre has been living with her husband and three children in Australia ever since she left the U.S. in the wake of the Epstein scandal.

Giuffre, 41, sued Prince Andrew in 2021, accusing him of forcing her to have sex at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime Epstein associate, when she was 17.

View image in full screen A photo showing Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre together. U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals

She also accused Andrew of abusing her at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan, and on one of Epstein’s private islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Story continues below advertisement

The two reached an out-of-court settlement in Feb. 2022, for an unspecified amount. Before a settlement was reached, Andrew renounced his military titles and patronages, returning them to Queen Elizabeth II, in response to public backlash from the lawsuit and his relationship with Epstein.

The 65-year-old prince, the queen’s second son, has denied Giuffre’s accusations.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019. He was found dead in his cell at a Manhattan prison, months after his arrest. His death was ruled a suicide.