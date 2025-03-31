Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew accuser says she has only days to live after crash

Virgina Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged sex trafficking victims, who also accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, says she has just a few days to live after going into kidney failure.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Giuffre alluded to a bus crash and said doctors told her she has just four days to live.
Her representative confirmed to CBS News that Giuffre is in hospital receiving treatment after a “serious accident.”
“Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending,” Dini von Mueffling said in a statement given to the outlet that did not elaborate on how Giuffre wound up in hospital or provide more details about her condition.
In her post on Sunday, Giuffre said she was being transferred to a “specialist hospital in urology.” A photo alongside her words showed her lying in a hospital bed, her face covered in bruises.
She wrote that she’s “ready to go” and that she hopes to see her children “one last time.”
She ended the post by thanking her supporters. “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life,” she wrote.
According to Newsweek, Giuffre has been living with her husband and three children in Australia ever since she left the U.S. in the wake of the Epstein scandal.
Giuffre, 41, sued Prince Andrew in 2021, accusing him of forcing her to have sex at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime Epstein associate, when she was 17.
She also accused Andrew of abusing her at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan, and on one of Epstein’s private islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The two reached an out-of-court settlement in Feb. 2022, for an unspecified amount. Before a settlement was reached, Andrew renounced his military titles and patronages, returning them to Queen Elizabeth II, in response to public backlash from the lawsuit and his relationship with Epstein.
The 65-year-old prince, the queen’s second son, has denied Giuffre’s accusations.
Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019. He was found dead in his cell at a Manhattan prison, months after his arrest. His death was ruled a suicide.
