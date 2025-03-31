Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Murder trial begins for man accused in random stabbing of Calgary woman

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 31, 2025 1:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police identify woman killed in ‘random’ downtown stabbing'
Calgary police identify woman killed in ‘random’ downtown stabbing
Calgary police have identified a woman who died after being stabbed in downtown Calgary as 31-year-old Vanessa Ladouceur. – Mar 21, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The first-degree murder trial for a man charged with fatally stabbing a woman to death as she walked to work in downtown Calgary is scheduled to begin Monday in Court of Kings Bench.

The accused, Micheal John Adenyi, will be tried before a jury.

Vanessa Ladouceur was killed on March 18, 2022, in the 100 block of 10 Avenue S.E. She was 31.

Police were initially called to reports of an assault around 7 a.m. on that day. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered an unconscious woman, who was later identified as Ladouceur.

Police said she worked as a personal trainer in a downtown office building and was no more than 50 steps from safety when she was brutally attacked by a man she didn’t know.

Ladouceur died on scene, despite the efforts of first responders to save her.

Story continues below advertisement
Michael John Adenyi, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 31-year-old Vanessa Ladouceur on March 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Michael John Adenyi has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 31-year-old Vanessa Ladouceur on March 18, 2022. Credit: @michaeladenyi

Adenyi, then 26, was arrested a short time later and charged with first-degree murder.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police identify woman killed in ‘random’ downtown stabbing'
Calgary police identify woman killed in ‘random’ downtown stabbing

Police at the time described the killing as a random, senseless, cowardly act of violence. Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson also called it “a deliberate act of violence” that resulted in the first-degree murder charge.

Story continues below advertisement

Ladouceur’s death became a catalyst for calls on the city to do more to improve downtown safety and combat public disorder.

31-year-old Vanessa Ladouceur was stabbed to death while she was walking to work in downtown Calgary around 8 a.m. on March 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Vanessa Ladouceur was stabbed to death while she was walking to work in downtown Calgary around 8 a.m. on March 18, 2022. She was 31. Courtesy: Lainey Bennett

 

Click to play video: 'Stabbing of Calgary woman prompts founder of safety movement to take action'
Stabbing of Calgary woman prompts founder of safety movement to take action
 
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices