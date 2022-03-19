Menu

Crime

1st-degree murder charge laid in suspicious death of woman in downtown Calgary

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 19, 2022 3:14 pm
Calgary police laid first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of a woman downtown Mar. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police laid first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of a woman downtown Mar. 18, 2022. Global News

Calgary police have laid first-degree murder charges in the death of a woman downtown Friday morning.

Investigators said the victim was stabbed in the 100 block of 10 Avenue S.E. She died of her injuries despite the efforts of first responders.

Originally, police said she was in her 20s, but in a news release Saturday, they said she was in her 30s. Her name won’t be released until an autopsy is completed Monday.

Michael John Adenyi, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder. He’s expected to appear in court Monday.

Police said the relationship between the accused and the victim is unknown at this time.

Investigators had released photos of a man they believed had information. He did come forward and it’s not believed he was involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 through Crime Stoppers.

