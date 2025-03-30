Blue Jays put Max Scherzer on 15-day injured list

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The move was made so the future Hall of Famer can address right thumb inflammation.

The 40-year-old veteran said after the game that the strained lat was a compensatory injury from the inflamed thumb.

Story continues below advertisement

Scherzer signed a one-year, US$15.5 million contract with Toronto on Feb. 4.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas was recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move and will be available for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2025.