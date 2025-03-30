Blue Jays put Max Scherzer on 15-day injured list

TORONTO – Right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.
The move was made so the future Hall of Famer can address right thumb inflammation.
Scherzer lasted only three innings before exiting his Blue Jays debut on Saturday with a strained right lat.
The 40-year-old veteran said after the game that the strained lat was a compensatory injury from the inflamed thumb.
Scherzer signed a one-year, US$15.5 million contract with Toronto on Feb. 4.
Get daily National news
Left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas was recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move and will be available for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2025.
Comments