Politics

Pierre Poilievre unveils capital gains tax break ahead of election

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 30, 2025 2:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre promises to defer capital gains tax on domestic investment'
Poilievre promises to defer capital gains tax on domestic investment
WATCH: Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre promised a tax credit on Sunday that would allow Canadians to defer the capital gains tax for earnings reinvested domestically.
As the federal election campaign enters its second week, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre unveiled a new economic policy proposal aimed at reducing taxes on investments, pitching his party as the best choice to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a plastics manufacturing facility in North York, Ont., on Sunday, Poilievre said the Canada First Reinvestment Tax Cut is designed to incentivize Canadian investors to reinvest capital gains domestically by delaying their tax hit if the proceeds stay in Canada.

Meanwhile, at a campaign stop in Port Moody, B.C., NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said the Conservatives appeared to be in “internal disarray” over how to respond to the United States.

“Instead of fighting for Canadians, they are fighting among themselves,” Singh said.

Poilievre brushed aside suggestions he focus his campaign more squarely on the threat posed by the U.S., arguing the reinvestment tax cut would bring billions of dollars into the economy to help Canada fight Trump’s tariffs from a position of strength.

The Conservative leader cited how in 2023 alone, $460 billion more in investment was sent to the U.S. than returned to Canada.

He pledged that the tax break would allow for more investments in Canada and promote economic growth. “These investments will rebuild our industry, restart our economy and allow us to become self-reliant and sovereign from the Americans,” Poilievre said.

He further pledged that this tax break would allow for more pipelines, mines, factories and export terminals to get Canadian goods overseas.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney had no public events scheduled on March 30.

A new Ipsos poll for Global News released Sunday suggests 44 per cent of Canadians view Carney as their top choice for next prime minister, compared to 33 per cent for Poilievre, and eight per cent for Singh.

The election will be held on April 28.

– with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

