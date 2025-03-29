Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Weather

About 35,000 without power as ice storm hits parts of Ontario

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2025 11:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls reporting power outages, insurance claims expected amid Ontario ice storm'
Calls reporting power outages, insurance claims expected amid Ontario ice storm
WATCH: Ontarians have been bracing for the arrival of a spring storm this weekend that will bring periods of rain, freezing rain, and snow to large parts of the province As Noor Ra'fat tells us - everyone from hydro workers to insurance officials is urging residents to stay prepared.
Tens of thousands of Ontarians are without power as an ice storm pummels parts of the province and threatens even more.

A map from Hydro One, the provincial utility, shows roughly 35,000 customers were in the dark because of outages concentrated in cottage country, from Tobermory and Parry Sound to Peterborough.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for swaths of Ontario and Quebec that begin on the northwestern shore of Lake Huron.

Though parts of central and southern Ontario are already being hit, the storm is expected to expand on Sunday, moving towards Ottawa and Montreal.

In Orillia, the heart of Ontario’s cottage country, the national forecaster says ice could accumulate up to 25 millimetres.

The city is among those hit by power outages, and it says the public library has been closed for the day because it’s without electricity.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain may cause slippery surfaces, broken tree branches and power outages.

Police have advised against unnecessary travel in the coming days.

Conditions in some areas are expected to improve Monday as the weather system moves out of the province.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

