2 southern Alberta entertainment venues are now sensory inclusive

As the Western Hockey League playoffs promise big hits, big goals and big games, the volume level of stadiums can become overwhelming for some people.

To ensure events can be comfortably attended by everyone, including those with sensory sensitivities, the City of Medicine Hat has equipped Co-op Place, the home of the Tigers, with sensory inclusive gear. Staff have also received training and a quiet room was added to the venue.

This marks the first time in Alberta that an entertainment-specific venue has received official certification for being sensory inclusive. The Esplanade Arts and Heritage Centre in Medicine Hat also received this same certification this week.

“Entertainment venues and entertainment events, by their nature, are not sensory friendly. They’re loud, that’s kind of what they’re designed to be. But really, the goal of this program was to allow people to still experience that but know that there’s some support and some space they can utilize to kind of re-regulate themselves and make sure everybody can enjoy our venues and our events,” said Trampas Brown, manager of guest experience and operations with the City of Medicine Hat.

He says one in four people experience some kind of sensory sensitivity and it’s not limited to children, as often perceived.

“It can be people with autism, people with PTSD often experience sensory issues, dementia, Alzheimer’s and all that sort of stuff, so it’s really something that happens across the wide range of people.”

But what are sensory sensitivities? According to Wendy Ebach, manager of service coordination with CORE Association, these sensitivities are very real issues that can significantly impact a persons life.

“If a person has that kind of a sensory issue, they can have difficulty processing it. It can manifest itself in anything from pain to acting out to a difficult time expressing that it is a concern,” she said.

This idea to improve the venues in Medicine Hat came from a trip a that proves not everything stays in Las Vegas.

“I was actually in Vegas about a year ago at the T-Mobile Center and saw they had the sensory inclusive certifications, so I was kind of curious about it and we looked into it and decided to bring the program to Medicine Hat,” said Brown.

Now, Co-op Place and the Esplanade Arts and Heritage Centre have sensory kits which include earmuffs, sunglasses, fidget items and lap pads, which are similar to a weighted blanket. The kits also include lanyards to better identify those with extra needs and even a non-verbal q-card to help mute or deaf guests indicate their concerns.

“We actually did a bit of a trial run with a monster truck show a couple weeks ago, which is probably the most unfriendly sensory experience that someone can be in. So, we did some work with a little bit of a pilot group and have taken some of their feedback and reworked to try and find a better way to do this. It isn’t about changing the events, it’s about changing the experience for people who may have those needs,” said Brown.

For Ebach, the work from the City of Medicine Hat is a positive step in the right direction when it comes to breaking down barriers and reducing stigma around disabilities.

“It really helps the community understand that the people that we serve may have different needs and if there’s something that the city can do to help those people be a part of their community, because it’s their community too, then we’re behind it.”

Meanwhile, Brown says it was an easy decision to embrace the concept.

“We’re coming into a busy weekend and I think everything we can do to help people feel included (is good). The world could use a little more empathy right now.”