Flair Airlines passenger speaks out after being forced off flight

A Montreal woman who just returned from a vacation to Mexico says her trip took a turn for the worse as she was heading home Sunday.

According to her, she was removed from a Flair Airlines plane just before takeoff, and claims she was not told why.

What’s more, she says while she waited to board another flight the next day, she was made to stay in a hotel with a complete stranger who had also been kicked off the flight.

“They were asking us, ‘Do you want a single king bed or do you want a double?’ ” she told Global News. “I’m like, ‘I don’t want a single king bed with a stranger. Get us two beds in this room at least.’ ”

“I’m alone in Mexico at that point. I have to trust that this stranger is going to be safe enough for me to sleep in the same room and not have done anything.”

She alleges while the passengers were sent home the next day, she has yet to be compensated or even contacted by Flair Airlines to explain what happened.

Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations state that in the case of a denial of boarding, “the carrier must provide the compensation to the passenger as soon as it is operationally feasible, but not later than 48 hours after the time of the denial of boarding.”

In a statement to Global News, Eric Tanner, VP of Commercial for Flair Airlines wrote that, “The required forms to process compensation were received by our team this morning. We regret the delay and understand this has been a frustrating experience for the passenger.”

He added that they are reviewing the process to prevent further delays.

As for the other allegations he wrote that they are investigating the passenger’s claims, but insist they have a different version of the events.

“Our records clearly contradict the passenger’s account, though we cannot disclose details publicly out of respect for privacy,” he wrote.

