Economy

Americans are visiting this Nova Scotia town in droves – some, even want to move there

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted March 29, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Interest grows from Americans in moving to Maritimes
WATCH: As political tensions escalate between Canada and the U.S., some inns across Nova Scotia say the province is getting some special attention from Americans looking to make the move north. And for one real estate market, the controversy has contributed to a bump in sales. Ella MacDonald reports.
The number of Americans visiting the Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia might remain the same, but their reasons for making the trip appear to be shifting.

Some inns in the province, such as the Tattingstone Inn in Wolfville, N.S., say their American clientele is eager to see what a Canadian life has to offer.

“Since January, February, people that are checking in, when we are having conversations with them, they are looking for residency,” said Erika Banting, who is Tattingstone’s owner and also president of Inns of Nova Scotia.

“So they are taking interviews. One guest in particular, she’s a nurse and she’s looking to relocate to Canada.”

Banting says their visitors are concerned with the direction the United States under President Donald Trump is heading in.

“A number of them, they don’t feel safe depending on the field, specifically health care with women’s health in jeopardy, as well as their rights,” she said.

“They are threatened, their families are threatened so they want to move to a place where they feel safe.”

Local real estate broker Allen Chase says moving to the valley has become an appealing option. And according to his colleague, realtor Jeff Pettigrew, sales are up 26 per cent, some of which can be attributed to American interest.

“During the summer months, they inevitably stop in and start asking some questions, especially last summer before the American election when there was a bit of uncertainty about what they were going to expect,” said Pettigrew.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

