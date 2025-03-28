Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. abortion, sexual health clinic closing after 35 years

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 1:37 pm
2 min read
Image of daughter holding her mother's hand in a hospital bed. View image in full screen
File: Image of a daughter holding her mother's hand in a hospital bed. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A B.C. abortion, sexual and reproductive health clinic is closing after 35 years.

The Elizabeth Bagshaw Clinic announced the decision on Friday morning saying changes to the provincial health-care system, including  Vancouver Coastal Health’s (VCH) decision to shift to a new model for sexual and reproductive health, “have created an uncertain future for independent clinics” like theirs.

The board also stated in a release that operational barriers, including new accreditation standards and lease constraints, made it impossible for the clinic to continue operating.

“We are deeply grateful to our dedicated staff, physicians, nurses, counsellors, volunteer directors and partners who have worked tirelessly to ensure that people across British Columbia have access to safe, confidential sexual and reproductive health care,” board chair Robyn Jones-Murrell said in a statement.

“We also want to acknowledge the immense contributions of our donors and members. Your support has allowed us to provide high-quality, compassionate care to so many who needed it.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Limits of faith-based health care in B.C.'
Limits of faith-based health care in B.C.

The board said that the lease at their location on West Broadway is set to expire this summer and there is only one more year of confirmed funding.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Elizabeth Bagshaw Clinic was founded in 1989 and has treated thousands of people over the years.

Trending Now

More than half of its patients came from outside the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The board said they are working with the health authority to help transition patients to alternative services, including Willow Clinic and Everywoman’s Health Centre, however, the closure will add additional strain to an already overburdened system.

“The time is now for the Government of B.C. to establish a dedicated provincial strategy for community-based, trauma-informed sexual and reproductive health care,” Jones-Murrell said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Without a sustainable, co-ordinated system, access to critical services like abortion, STI testing and contraception will continue to be at risk.”

The clinic was named after Dr. Elizabeth Bagshaw, a pioneer in reproductive choice who helped establish Canada’s first community birth control clinic.

The clinic has also contributed to clinical teaching through the University of British Columbia and the British Columbia Institute of Technology, helping train future health professionals in reproductive care.

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices