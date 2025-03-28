B.C. abortion, sexual health clinic closing after 35 years

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. abortion, sexual and reproductive health clinic is closing after 35 years.

The Elizabeth Bagshaw Clinic announced the decision on Friday morning saying changes to the provincial health-care system, including Vancouver Coastal Health’s (VCH) decision to shift to a new model for sexual and reproductive health, “have created an uncertain future for independent clinics” like theirs.

The board also stated in a release that operational barriers, including new accreditation standards and lease constraints, made it impossible for the clinic to continue operating.

“We are deeply grateful to our dedicated staff, physicians, nurses, counsellors, volunteer directors and partners who have worked tirelessly to ensure that people across British Columbia have access to safe, confidential sexual and reproductive health care,” board chair Robyn Jones-Murrell said in a statement.

“We also want to acknowledge the immense contributions of our donors and members. Your support has allowed us to provide high-quality, compassionate care to so many who needed it.”

The board said that the lease at their location on West Broadway is set to expire this summer and there is only one more year of confirmed funding.

The Elizabeth Bagshaw Clinic was founded in 1989 and has treated thousands of people over the years.

More than half of its patients came from outside the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The board said they are working with the health authority to help transition patients to alternative services, including Willow Clinic and Everywoman’s Health Centre, however, the closure will add additional strain to an already overburdened system.

“The time is now for the Government of B.C. to establish a dedicated provincial strategy for community-based, trauma-informed sexual and reproductive health care,” Jones-Murrell said.

“Without a sustainable, co-ordinated system, access to critical services like abortion, STI testing and contraception will continue to be at risk.”

The clinic was named after Dr. Elizabeth Bagshaw, a pioneer in reproductive choice who helped establish Canada’s first community birth control clinic.

The clinic has also contributed to clinical teaching through the University of British Columbia and the British Columbia Institute of Technology, helping train future health professionals in reproductive care.

