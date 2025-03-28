Police in Ontario search for man suspected of using candy to lure child

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are investigating an attempted child abduction that occurred in the Dundas area of the city on March 27.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., an eight-year-old child was walking their dog in the area of Linington Trail and Newcombe Road when the child was approached by a male driving a white van.

The suspect exited the vehicle and engaged with the child, claiming there was candy inside the van, allegedly telling the child, “I will give you whatever you want.”

According to police, the man tried to grab the child, but the child kicked the suspect and ran to safety.

The child’s parents immediately contacted the police but the suspect had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Police described as appearing to be around 30 to 40 years with a thin build and clean-shaven. He was said to be wearing a white toque, a purple T-shirt with the letter “N” on it, black pants and black running shoes.

The vehicle involved is described as a white van with a back section larger than the cab.

Police are canvassing the area for CCTV and witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.