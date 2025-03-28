Toronto city councillors to make $170K after approving 24% pay bump

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in 19 years, the annual salary to be a Toronto city councillor is going up significantly.

Councillors voted 15-8 in favour of a 24 per cent pay raise following a city council debate on Thursday.

The recommendation, which was put forth in a staff report, increases the base salary for elected municipal officials to $170,588 from $137,537.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to the staff report, the increase will cost the city almost $1 million more in salaries and benefits in 2025. Councillors haven’t had a sizeable pay increase since 2006.

Council adopted the recommendations with amendments, which included allowing a first deputy mayor to be compensated at the mayoral rate.

For example, that would apply in situations where the mayor’s office becomes vacant in accordance with section 204 of the City of Toronto Act, 2006, for a period of 30 days or more, until such time as a mayor is elected.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto councillors have trailed similar counterparts in salary for years. In nearby Mississauga and Markham, councillors there make $173,117 and $161,054 annually, respectively.

Despite making nearly $100,000 more than the councillors’ current salary, Mayor Olivia Chow wasn’t convinced the hike was necessary.

Chow abstained from Thursday’s vote alongside Coun. Jon Burnside and Coun. Jennifer McKelvie.