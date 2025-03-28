Menu

Canada

Search for man in Hammonds Plains after jerry can lit on fire at gas station: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 9:57 am
1 min read
RCMP allege a man lit a fire at a Hammonds Plains gas station and then fled the scene on March 28, 2025. View image in full screen
RCMP allege a man lit a fire at a Hammonds Plains gas station and then fled the scene. Angela Capobianco/Global News
RCMP officers are searching the Hammonds Plains Road area for a man who may be injured, after attempting to light a jerry can on fire at a gas station.

Police responded to the station at the intersection of Hammonds Plains Road and Kingswood Drive at around 7 a.m. Friday.

RCMP later released a photo of the man, identified as 40-year-old Matthew Gauthier. Police say he may be in crisis and is now considered missing.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Matthew Gauthier, who was last seen this Friday morning at a gas station in Hammonds Plains.
RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Matthew Gauthier, who was last seen this Friday morning at a gas station in Hammonds Plains. Provided/RCMP
He is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing jeans –with burns to a pantleg — and a green plaid jacket with a hood.

Police Dog Services is helping with the ongoing search for the man.

More to come

