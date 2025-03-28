Ontario man who murdered stranger over gold chain given life sentence

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man who shot and killed Peter Khan, a stranger whom he robbed of his gold chain, has been sentenced to life in prison with a parole ineligibility period of 18 years.

Jahvon Waldron, 30, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Nov. 6, 2024, after a jury trial. He was handed his sentence by Superior Court Justice Brian O’Marra on Friday.

Waldron was also sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be served concurrently for aggravated assault and robbery for stealing the gold chain and shooting another stranger just a minutes later.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence. The issue O’Marra had to decide was a period of parole ineligibility between 10 and 25 years.

Assistant crown attorney Paul Kelly made submissions last month that an appropriate period of parole ineligibility would be 20 to 25 years, whereas defence lawyer Brian Crothers said a more appropriate period would be 12 to 15 years.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 Survivor of chain-grab robbery testifies at Waldron trial

It was May 7, 2022, when a then 28-year-old Waldron fatally shot 36-year-old Khan outside the Tropical Nights Restaurant and Lounge near Morningside near Sheppard avenues as Khan was walking back to his car in the parking lot.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Video surveillance shown in court captured Waldron walking up to Khan, yanking his gold chain from his neck, before shooting him in the chest.

Waldron, who was wearing a mask, was then seen calmly walking over to another car in the parking lot and grabbing the gold chain of the person sitting in the driver’s seat, whose window was open, before shooting him.

That unsuspecting victim named Dante Roopchand survived. In his sentencing submissions, assistant crown attorney Paul Kelly told O’Marra that “it is only by good fortunate that he (Roopchand) is not killed.”

Story continues below advertisement

During the trial, the victim of a gunpoint robbery for his jewelry at a nearby plaza just an hour-and-a-half prior to Khan’s murder testified. Waldron was charged with robbery with a firearm in relation to that incident. Those charges are still before the court.

“The murder of Peter Khan and robbery and shooting of Dante Roopchand were entirely unprovoked. These were not impulsive acts. By all accounts, Peter Khan and Dante Roopchand were fine, decent young men who did nothing to merit the terrible crimes inflicted upon them,” said O’Marra in handing down his sentence.

“This is yet another tragic incident involving the use of firearms in our city and I hope one day it will stop.”

Khan’s widow, who was with her husband at Tropical Nights on the night of the fatal shooting celebrating her birthday, said after court she feels relieved it is over.

“I’m happy that we got justice for Peter. I’m just a little disheartened with the parole eligibility given the severity of the case and given his criminal background,” she said.

During the sentencing hearing, court heard that Waldon has an unbroken criminal record for robbery, assault, breaches of court order and narcotics trafficking.

Waldron has been given a DNA order, a lifetime weapons ban and a no-contact order with the victims.