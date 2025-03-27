Trade, federal engagement key priorities for Saskatchewan agricultural sector

Send this page to someone via email

Uncertainty remains the only certainty for Saskatchewan’s agricultural producers these days.

The province’s major industry players came together Thursday in Saskatoon for the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan’s (APAS) Ag summit. Discussions included the best approach to deal with continued tariff talk, all while in the middle of a federal election.

“It’s adding a lot of anxiety to producers going into seeding here in the next few weeks,” APAS President Bill Prybylski said. “So it is going to impact their seeding decisions and marketing decisions and all those kinds of factors are kind of accumulating.”

With so many unknowns, industry leaders want more clarity around trade and infrastructure from the incoming federal government.

“We grow the products, we know there are markets out there, but there [are] some problems in the transportation industry to get our products to market,” said Prybylski.

He added commitments to updating infrastructure, particularly rail and port, will bring a sense of security that products can get to market.

“[These are] crucial markets and we need to have our governments recognizing the importance of it and stepping up to help producers.”

One question the canola industry has is what the plan is for Chinese tariffs. Sask Oilseeds said half of canola crops are grown in the province, and impacts could be devastating.

“It’s a profit driver for us,” said Sask Oilseeds Chair Dean Roberts. “When that crop is no longer profitable, where do you go to pick up the slack? How do you remain profitable, remain solvent, if your main cash crop is under threat?”

Roberts said the way forward is free and open trade.

“Getting back to trade with our partners is our number one priority.” Roberts said.

SaskWheat Board Chair Jake Leguee said a government who engages directly with the ag industry will go a long way.

“We want a federal government that puts farmers first, that recognizes the immense value of this industry across Canada as one of the economic drivers of this country, and not forgotten about like it so often is.” said Leguee.

“We want a federal policy that doesn’t limit us, that puts science-based policies in place that uses science-based direction for the products and practices that we’re allowed to use; that has been a major concern.”

With the government still in flux, producers are looking for any kind of reassurance amidst a time where political decisions change day after day.

“I think the federal parties for the most part recognize that there’s a lot of issues that agriculture is facing and we’d like to see some reassurance from them and I think we’re starting to get that.” Prybylski said.