Heart-shaped note from supporter found hidden in Luigi Mangione’s socks

A heart-shaped note was discovered tucked into socks for Luigi Mangione, the man charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, for him to wear to a court hearing last month, according to legal documents released on Wednesday.

The handwritten note, filled with words of encouragement for the defendant, was seized by a court officer.

Jotted on pale pink paper, the short memo read: “Keep your head held high” and “Know there are thousands of people wishing you luck,” according to a photo of court papers filed by Mangione’s lawyers. The message was signed, “K / Free Luigi,” the Associated Press reported.

His lawyers said they were unaware of the note’s existence until it was discovered in a piece of cardboard between a new pair of socks on Feb. 21.

The incident came to light in written arguments presented by Mangione’s defence team.

In them was a request for Mangione to get a laptop to review legal documents from jail while he awaits trial for the murder of Thompson, who was fatally shot outside a midtown Manhattan hotel on December 4, where UnitedHealthcare was hosting an investor conference.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty in New York state charges, including murder as an act of terrorism.

Prosecutor Joel Seidemann rejected the defence’s laptop proposal, labeling it an unmerited request for special treatment.

In a court document, he wrote that “special treatment to the defendant’s benefit was violated when (prosecutors) made accommodations for defendant’s fashion needs during the last court appearance.”

Mangione’s lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo argued that his legal team’s failure to locate the note “was inadvertent” and that his counsel had not noticed the letter while preparing his clothes in haste.

View image in full screen Luigi Mangione attends a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025 in New York City. Steven Hirsch / Pool / Getty Images)

Prosecutors and Mangione’s lawyers have butted heads over how frequently jailed defendants change from prison uniforms to regular clothing for court dates without a jury. In any event, Mangione was allowed to change into clothes brought by his legal team for the Feb. 21 hearing.

It is not clear who wrote the note or placed it into the socks, though Mangione did briefly wear the socks before removing them because he did not like the way the argyle socks looked, according to Seidemann.

Mangione appeared in court wearing loafers, his bare, shackled ankles visible.

The note is one of many recent examples of the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate’s popularity.

He has gained somewhat of a cult following since his arrest and is widely viewed by his supporters as a vigilante-type hero. Some believe his alleged crimes were an act of warranted defiance against unchecked corporate greed.

Mangione was arrested on December 9, 2024, at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this month, an anonymous donor pledged $36,500 to the alleged killer’s GiveSendGo page, created by the December 4 Legal Committee to help pay Mangione’s legal bills. Another mystery supporter donated $30,000.

In February, legal representatives for Mangione issued a public plea asking fans of the accused to refrain from sending him so many photos.

“Luigi is allowed to receive photos via Shutterfly and FreePrints in accordance with mail procedures while in custody,” according to a statement from his case’s information website.

“Due to the volume of photos, they could take longer than usual to be screened and shared. Luigi appreciates the photos that are sent and kindly asks that people send no more than five photos at a time. Please note that every photo that is received is screened and reviewed by law enforcement.”

– With files from the Associated Press