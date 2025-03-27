Trial begins for 2 people accused in shooting death of OPP officer near Brantford

Send this page to someone via email

Opening arguments began Thursday in the trial of two people accused of murder in the shooting death of a provincial police officer more than two years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022 while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder in the 28-year-old officer’s death.

Both of the accused have pleaded not guilty.

Police have said that Pierzchala was killed the same day he learned he had passed his 10-month probation period with the OPP.

The trial is set to take place in Cayuga, Ont., a community near Hagersville, and is expected to last six weeks.