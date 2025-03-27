Trial begins for 2 people accused in shooting death of OPP officer near Brantford

Opening arguments began Thursday in the trial of two people accused of murder in the shooting death of a provincial police officer more than two years ago.
Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022 while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford.
Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder in the 28-year-old officer’s death.
Both of the accused have pleaded not guilty.
Police have said that Pierzchala was killed the same day he learned he had passed his 10-month probation period with the OPP.
The trial is set to take place in Cayuga, Ont., a community near Hagersville, and is expected to last six weeks.
