Crime

Trial begins for 2 people accused in shooting death of OPP officer near Brantford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 12:32 pm
1 min read
Opening arguments began Thursday in the trial of two people accused of murder in the shooting death of a provincial police officer more than two years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022 while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder in the 28-year-old officer’s death.

Both of the accused have pleaded not guilty.

Police have said that Pierzchala was killed the same day he learned he had passed his 10-month probation period with the OPP.

The trial is set to take place in Cayuga, Ont., a community near Hagersville, and is expected to last six weeks.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

