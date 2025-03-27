66-year-old woman welcomes 10th child, her 8th since turning 53

Send this page to someone via email

A German woman in her 60s who has given birth to her 10th child says she’s unfazed by people who seem bothered by her late-age pregnancies.

Alexandra Hildebrandt, 66, gave birth to her son, Philipp, via cesarean section at Charité Hospital in Berlin, on March 19. He weighed a healthy seven pounds, 13 ounces but remains on oxygen for respiratory treatment.

Hildebrandt told Today.com that he was conceived naturally and without difficulty.

Philipps’s eldest sibling, Svetlana, is 46 years his senior. The ages of his other siblings range from two to 36.

The newborn is Hildebrandt’s eighth child with her husband, Daniel Dormann.

They also share twins Elisabeth and Maximilian, as well as Alexandra; Leopold; Anna; Maria; and Katharina.

Hildebrandt, who is a human rights advocate, artist and director of the Berlin Wall Museum at Checkpoint Charlie, also has two adult children, Svetlana, 46, and Artjom, 36, from a previous relationship.

Hildebrandt has had eight children since her 53rd birthday and says having a big family benefits all her offspring.

View image in full screen FILE – Alexandra Hildebrandt attends the unveiling of the memorial to victims of the Berlin Wall she commissioned, on October 31, 2004 in central Berlin, Germany. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

“A big family is not only something wonderful, but above all, it is important for raising children properly,” she wrote in an email to Today.com, adding that her loved ones have only responded positively to her decision to continue to have children.

Hildebrant told the German publication Bild that she has never used contraceptives and does not smoke or consume alcohol.

“I eat very healthily, swim regularly for an hour, walk for two hours,” she said.

Meanwhile, Wolfgang Henrich, the director of the department of obstetrics at the Charite Hospital, told Bild that Hildebrant’s strong physical health and mental fortitude enabled her to handle the pregnancy well, and confirmed her delivery went over without a glitch.

Hildebrant and her husband recently purchased a home in Berlin, where they plan to provide the eight children in their care with their own bedrooms. Renovations are currently underway, she told Bild.

“For that, plasterboard walls still need to be installed, which we haven’t finished yet,” she added.

Hildebrant’s age poses several increased risks in pregnancy, including miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormalities, gestational diabetes, preterm birth, stillbirth, congenital disorders, high blood pressure, and low birth weight, according to Johns Hopkins University.