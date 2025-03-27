New boundary review options to be presented at upcoming UGDSB meeting

Send this page to someone via email

The Upper Grand District School Board will be presented with more boundary options for a new high school.

Staff are expected to table these new options during a meeting on April 8. It will include seven previous boundary options, plus feedback from two public open houses and an online survey.

During last month’s finance and facilities committee meeting, the board of trustees received seven boundary options for the new school at the intersection of Arkell and Victoria roads.

The boundary review examines the attendance of Guelph-area elementary schools to determine which students will go to the new high school.

In its latest report, the board said two public open houses have since been held, along with an online survey, which has since closed, to gather feedback from students, school staff and parents.

In an email to CJOY, Ruchika Angrish, manager of planning at UGDSB, said some of the common issues found in those consultations include prioritizing walkability for students and reducing transportation ability.

She added that the new options that will be presented are based on the guidelines of the previous seven options, all of which can be viewed on the board’s website.

Angrish said trustees will be presented with a recommendation on the boundary review in June before a final decision is made in September.

The secondary school at the intersection of Arkell and Victoria roads is slated to open in September 2026.