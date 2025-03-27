SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays set to open their 2025 season

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 4:02 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their 2025 Major League Baseball season this afternoon against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays are confident they can get back to their winning ways after finishing last in the American League East last season with a 74-88 record.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade

The pressure is on to deliver this season as their window to remain competitive could be closing.

Story continues below advertisement

Stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are both entering the final year of their respective deals and can become unrestricted free agents after the season.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Blue Jays made some key additions in the off-season. Anthony Santander should add some pop to what was a lacklustre offence last season. Veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, reliever Jeff Hoffman and second baseman Andrés Giménez are among the other new faces.

Trending Now

Right-hander José Berrios will open on the mound for Toronto for the second straight season and the third time in four years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices