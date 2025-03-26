Menu

Canada

Premier Scott Moe announces Saskatchewan will be ‘first fully carbon tax–free province’

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 7:26 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe speaks during a media event in Regina, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe has announced the province will be the “first fully carbon tax–free province in Canada.”

Moe took to the social media platform X to make the announcement.

“Now that the two major federal parties and their leaders have announced their plans for removing the carbon tax,” Moe said in a video, “Saskatchewan is taking the next step by reducing the industrial carbon tax rate charged in our province to zero.”

Moe said the move will give consumers a break and make industries more competitive as the United States imposes tariffs on Canada.

“The immediate effect is the removal of the carbon tax on your SaskPower bills,” Moe said. He went on to say removal will save hundreds of dollars a year for consumers and businesses.

“In the longer term, it will reduce the cost of other consumer products that have the industrial carbon tax built right into their price.”

Moe and the provincial government have been urging the federal government to remove carbon pricing altogether for a number of years.

Saskatchewan had stopped collecting the carbon levy on natural gas last year after Ottawa provided an exemption to home-heating oil users.

More to come…

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

