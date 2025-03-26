Premier Scott Moe announces Saskatchewan will be ‘first fully carbon tax–free province’

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe has announced the province will be the “first fully carbon tax–free province in Canada.”

Moe took to the social media platform X to make the announcement.

Saskatchewan will be the first fully carbon tax–free province in Canada—saving families money and helping our businesses stay competitive amid tariff threats. Here is what that means for you. pic.twitter.com/qd2k4ezs9F — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) March 26, 2025

“Now that the two major federal parties and their leaders have announced their plans for removing the carbon tax,” Moe said in a video, “Saskatchewan is taking the next step by reducing the industrial carbon tax rate charged in our province to zero.”

Moe said the move will give consumers a break and make industries more competitive as the United States imposes tariffs on Canada.

“The immediate effect is the removal of the carbon tax on your SaskPower bills,” Moe said. He went on to say removal will save hundreds of dollars a year for consumers and businesses.

“In the longer term, it will reduce the cost of other consumer products that have the industrial carbon tax built right into their price.”

Moe and the provincial government have been urging the federal government to remove carbon pricing altogether for a number of years.

Saskatchewan had stopped collecting the carbon levy on natural gas last year after Ottawa provided an exemption to home-heating oil users.

More to come…