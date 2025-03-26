Menu

Politics

Metro Vancouver gas prices jump days before B.C. axes consumer carbon price

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 6:29 pm
2 min read
Gas prices climb in Metro Vancouver as removal of consumer carbon tax nears
WATCH: There was a bit of sticker shock at gas pumps in Metro Vancouver Wednesday morning. Gas climbed to more than $1.80 a litre in many areas overnight. This comes just a day after the province announced it will be tabling legislation next week to remove the consumer carbon tax on April 1.
Some Metro Vancouver drivers were confronted with sticker shock Wednesday morning, after an overnight bump in the price of gas.

The cost of regular gasoline climbed to over $1.80 per litre in many areas — just days after the province confirmed it would scrap the consumer carbon price next week.

That had some motorists Global News spoke with fuming at the pump, while others speculated about the timing of the price hike.

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy attributed the price increase to higher spring break demand and the weak Canadian dollar.

Click to play video: 'Alberta gas prices jump ahead of carbon tax cut'
Alberta gas prices jump ahead of carbon tax cut

“What you often see is prices going even higher than now, so people are getting a real break … This time last year it was $2.04, that’s a 25-cent difference year over year,” he said.

“This time last year 134 pennies bought you one U.S. dollar, now it’s 142. So that’s added about six cents a litre to the price of gasoline.”

McTeague said once the province lifts the consumer carbon price on April 1, drivers should see prices fall by 18.5 cents a litre.

He said any gas bar that fails to cut prices to match the tax cut will be punished by price-conscious drivers.

“Tuesday morning when you wake up you will see gas prices are much cheaper than they were Monday,” he said. “Gas stations that don’t do that, well, just don’t visit them.”

Speaking on CKNW’s The Jas Johal show, B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said the province will be watching.

“Producers and retailers specifically to you, we expect you to pass these savings on to consumers. We expect that at the pumps and we expect it at the grocery stores,” she said.

She also pointed to the province’s Fuel Price Transparency Act, implemented in 2019, which requires fuel companies to report data as a tool to help prevent any price gouging.

B.C.’s NDP government, long a proponent of a consumer price on carbon, pledged before last year’s election to scrap the measure if the federal government removed the requirement for provinces to have one.

After winning the Liberal leadership earlier this month, Mark Carney zeroed out the required price on carbon.

The NDP says it will introduce legislation on Monday to eliminate B.C.’s consumer carbon price.

The government has yet to say how it will make up the $1.5-billion hole that the move will punch in the provincial budget.

— with files from Grace Ke

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

