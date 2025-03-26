Menu

Canada

Halifax approves emergency exit in neighbourhood where major 2023 wildfire started

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax Professional Fire Fighters outline concerns with HRFE Wildfire Management/Post Incident Analysis'
Halifax Professional Fire Fighters outline concerns with HRFE Wildfire Management/Post Incident Analysis
We speak with firefighter Joe Triff after Halifax Professional Fire Fighters have expressed significant frustration and concern with HRFE management’s response and preparedness during the Tantallon Wildfire. – Aug 26, 2024
Almost two years after a wildfire devastated a Halifax-area suburb, municipal council has approved a new emergency exit for a subdivision in the neighbourhood where the fire started.

On the afternoon of May 28, 2023, the blaze that ignited in Upper Tantallon, a suburb in northwest Halifax, spread quickly and engulfed about 128 homes within the first four hours.

The fire, which was one of many in Nova Scotia that year, forced the evacuation of 16,400 people and destroyed 200 structures — including 151 homes.

According to a staff report presented to council, many residents of one subdivision were exposed to life-threatening conditions as they got stuck in a traffic bottleneck while fleeing.

The report recommends that an emergency-only access road be built to connect the subdivision directly to Highway 103, about 500 metres away.

City officials say it will take until next year to complete the road, meaning it will not be available during the coming wildfire season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

