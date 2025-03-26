Halifax approves emergency exit in neighbourhood where major 2023 wildfire started

Send this page to someone via email

Almost two years after a wildfire devastated a Halifax-area suburb, municipal council has approved a new emergency exit for a subdivision in the neighbourhood where the fire started.

On the afternoon of May 28, 2023, the blaze that ignited in Upper Tantallon, a suburb in northwest Halifax, spread quickly and engulfed about 128 homes within the first four hours.

The fire, which was one of many in Nova Scotia that year, forced the evacuation of 16,400 people and destroyed 200 structures — including 151 homes.

According to a staff report presented to council, many residents of one subdivision were exposed to life-threatening conditions as they got stuck in a traffic bottleneck while fleeing.

The report recommends that an emergency-only access road be built to connect the subdivision directly to Highway 103, about 500 metres away.

City officials say it will take until next year to complete the road, meaning it will not be available during the coming wildfire season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025.